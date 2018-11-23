Global tariff row rumbles on as settlement panels to be put in place

A range of settlement panels will be set up by the World Trade Organization to resolve the trade war between the US and several other nations that has caused sleepless nights for many drinks companies.

Presidents Trump and Xi have gone head to head on tariffs imposed by the US on, among others, China

The WTO Disputes Settlement Body confirmed this week that it has approved the establishment of disputes settlement panels ruling on whether retaliatory duties imposed by the European Union, Canada, China, and Mexico on US drinks exports break WTO rules. The tariff row kicked off earlier this year when the US imposed higher taxes on imported steel and aluminium.

The subsequent retaliatory tariffs include:

25% duties imposed by the EU on US whisky, orange juice and cranberry juice

10% duties imposed by Canada on US whisky and mineral waters

15% tariffs levied by China on US wine, and

25% duties imposed by Mexico on Tennessee and Bourbon whisky.

In a statement, the US Government maintained a hard line against China, saying that its justification for imposing the metal duties - that excess imports undermined American steel and aluminium plants vital for US national security - is not only correct, but is allowed under WTO rules. Hence, the country argued, the retaliatory duties imposed against US exporters were wrong and broke WTO agreements: "Imports of steel and aluminium threaten to impair US national security," the statement said.

Regarding Canada and Mexico, the US said both neighbours have been "engaging in constructive discussions towards resolving concerns" that might lead to the metal and drinks duties being cancelled. But, the country dismissed the Canadian and Mexican justification for the retaliatory duties, that the US metal tariffs were disguised 'safeguard duty' protectionism.

The US made similar comments about the EU's position - minus any optimism about resolving this bilateral dispute.

The DSB will also establish disputes settlement panels where China, the EU, Canada, Mexico, Norway, Russia and Turkey will argue that America's original steel and aluminium duties also break WTO rules.

