News

Ghost Tequila helps out on-premise with online 'challenge' - Tequila in the US data

9 April 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like?

What impact will COVID-19 have on drinks M&A?

How DNA testing will shape the future of drinking

What's the point of Penfolds demerger? - comment

just-drinks speaks to SpiritsEurope's DG

Coronavirus and the global drinks industry - FREE

Heineken makes "no layoffs" guarantee

Diageo drops Petrus Boonekamp in Italy

Diageo drops 2020 guidance, China in "slow return"

A-B InBev rallies for on-premise
MORE

Market research

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

Success Case Study: White Claw

China: Online Retailing Summary & Forecasts to 2023

Carbonated Soft Drinks Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2014-2023

Top Trends in Dairy 2020

Ghost Tequila has lined up the 'Ghost Cocktail Challenge', an online contest for bar staff in the US.

The Ghost Tequila online activity hopes to raise funds for the beleaguered on-premise in the US

The Ghost Tequila online activity hopes to raise funds for the beleaguered on-premise in the US

The initiative, launched by the company last week, is designed to raise money for "furloughed bartenders and restaurant professionals" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Around 100 bartenders from across the country are being encouraged to create and share their own cocktails made using the company's namesake brand.

Consumers will then vote for their favourites on the company's website.

For each vote cast, Ghost Tequila will donate US$1 to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fun. Meanwhile, participating bartenders can also win prizes and cash at each stage of the competition.

"Ghost Tequila is growing because of the enormous support of bartenders and the hospitality industry." said CEO & co-founder Chris Moran. "As a small company, we don't have the millions of dollars that others are donating, but it was still very important to us to do our part to support this community and our friends in need.

"As challenging as this situation is, it's truly inspiring to see the way that people all across the country have come together to help one another."

Last year, former Patrón Spirits VP Andrew Teubner joined Ghost Tequila as CCO.

Tequila & mezcal in the US - Volume Trends 2012-2022

Source: GlobalData

Tequila and fellow agave spirit mezcal are enjoying continued success in the US. According to figures from GlobalData, volumes increased over the six years from 2012 to 27m cases in 2017. Forecasts show that Tequila and mezcal volumes are set to double from the near-19m cases sold in 2012 to over 37.5m cases in 2022.

Why there must be more to your spirits brand than provenance and quality - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Spirits

Expert Analysis

Tequila & Mezcal (Spirits) Market in North America - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Tequila & Mezcal (Spirits) Market in North America - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Tequila & Mezcal (Spirits) Market in North America - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Tequila & Mezcal market of North America covering 3 C...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Tanteo kicks on in US with sales recruits for spiced Tequila range - Tequila in the US data

Tanteo kicks on in US with sales recruits for spiced Tequila range - Tequila in the US data...

Eastside Distilling makes Tequila play with Azunia purchase - Tequila in the US data

Eastside Distilling makes Tequila play with Azunia purchase - Tequila in the US data...

Don Sebastiani & Sons goes big on Tequila in US with spirits appointment - market data

Don Sebastiani & Sons goes big on Tequila in US with spirits appointment - market data...

Tres Agaves kicks off Tequila production at Jalisco distillery - market data

Tres Agaves kicks off Tequila production at Jalisco distillery - market data...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?