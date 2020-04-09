Ghost Tequila helps out on-premise with online 'challenge' - Tequila in the US data

Ghost Tequila has lined up the 'Ghost Cocktail Challenge', an online contest for bar staff in the US.

The Ghost Tequila online activity hopes to raise funds for the beleaguered on-premise in the US

The initiative, launched by the company last week, is designed to raise money for "furloughed bartenders and restaurant professionals" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Around 100 bartenders from across the country are being encouraged to create and share their own cocktails made using the company's namesake brand.

Consumers will then vote for their favourites on the company's website.

For each vote cast, Ghost Tequila will donate US$1 to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fun. Meanwhile, participating bartenders can also win prizes and cash at each stage of the competition.

"Ghost Tequila is growing because of the enormous support of bartenders and the hospitality industry." said CEO & co-founder Chris Moran. "As a small company, we don't have the millions of dollars that others are donating, but it was still very important to us to do our part to support this community and our friends in need.

"As challenging as this situation is, it's truly inspiring to see the way that people all across the country have come together to help one another."

Last year, former Patrón Spirits VP Andrew Teubner joined Ghost Tequila as CCO.

Tequila & mezcal in the US - Volume Trends 2012-2022 Source: GlobalData

Tequila and fellow agave spirit mezcal are enjoying continued success in the US. According to figures from GlobalData, volumes increased over the six years from 2012 to 27m cases in 2017. Forecasts show that Tequila and mezcal volumes are set to double from the near-19m cases sold in 2012 to over 37.5m cases in 2022.

