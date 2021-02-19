From the just-drinks cellars - What happened in drinks on this day in ......

Here's a look at what was happening in the drinks industry on this day in ...

Here's what made the drinks headlines on this day in recent years

2020 - Amazon wine documentary a new way to engage consumers - Villa Maria Estate

Self-financed documentaries can help wineries build an emotional connection with consumers, the team behind a new Amazon film on New Zealand's Villa Maria Estate said.

2019 - Heineken follows Carlsberg with lowered-abv UK craft beer launch

Two years ago, Heineken launched a modified-abv beer from its US craft partner to the UK in the same week Carlsberg did the same.

2018 - US cannabis market worth US$50bn "right now" - Constellation Brands president

Constellation Brands president & COO Bill Newlands outlined in early-2018 how the company planned to leverage its stake in a Canadian cannabis supplier, describing the US as already "big business".

2017 - Angostura Holdings names Genevieve Jodhan CEO

Angostura Holdings confirmed the appointment of Genevieve Jodhan as its permanent CEO four years ago. Jodhan had been holding the post on an interim basis after the Trinidad & Tobago-based rum company placed former CEO Robert Wong on administrative leave.

2016 - Coca-Cola Amatil lines up new pack launches, says future is small-sized

Coca-Cola Amatil announced plans to use smaller pack sizes across all soft drinks categories following the success of 25cl Coke cans.

2015 - just-drinks takes a look around Pernod Ricard's Martell Gallienne distillery - video

Pernod Ricard's Cognac brand Martell marked its 300th anniversary in 2015. Six years ago, we visited Martell's biggest distillery, Gallienne, in Cognac to speak with Martell brand ambassador Hugo Gallimard and check out the mood ahead of a year of celebrations.

2014 - Treasury Wine Estates backs new CEO as flak flies

Treasury Wine Estates was moved to defend its decision to appoint a CEO with no alcohol retail experience, saying new head Michael Clarke is a "heavy hitter" with a proven track record.

2013 - PepsiCo puts portfolio at risk with new sweetener - analyst

PepsiCo's new sweetener innovation risked causing damage to the company's existing portfolio of low- and no-calorie beverages, an analyst warned in early-2013.

2012 - Is 'Big Beer' in denial in the US? - comment

There was growing optimism around the dilapidated US beer industry nine years ago. No mean feat, considering that major brewers were still running to stand still on volume sales and official figures showed that beer was still losing market share to spirits. Were the larger brewers attempting to redeem themselves without necessarily confessing their sins?

2011 - Diageo choking on Pernod Ricard's Cognac fumes? - analysis

Pernod Ricard looked to have trounced Diageo in much of Asia and Europe in the six months to the end of December 2010, but it's always unwise to discount the Johnnie Walker brand owner's tactical nous.

For further details on how to subscribe to just-drinks, click here