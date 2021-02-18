News

From the just-drinks cellars - What happened in drinks on this day in ...

18 February 2021

Here's what made the drinks headlines on this day in recent years

Diageo said it was "pleased" to have settled a charge from the US Securities & Exchange Commission that the company hit performance targets by pressuring North American distributors to take extra stock.

Two years ago, GlobalData looked at what it believed would be the 'Ten Innovation Trends to Watch in 2019'. We outlined the trends to watch for.

Soft drinks brand owners continue to come under scrutiny when it comes to single-use plastic bottles. As the debate widened out to encompass more industries and all forms of sustainability, category commentator Chris Losh looked at what this meant for the wine trade.

Research from just-drinks four years ago indicated a tough future for the global rum market, with volumes forecast to slide in the longer term.

In early-2016, Carlsberg moved the interim CEO of its UK unit to the role of senior VP for Western Europe.

The head of Carlsberg described mergers & acquisitions as being a "low priority" in 2015, as the company reeled from profit slumps in Russia and Ukraine.

Seven years ago, it was interesting to see Big Soda's contrasting reactions to more North American CSD volume falls in 2013 results. While PepsiCo announced a raft of cost-cutting measures to preserve margins, the Coca-Cola Co plumped for increased marketing expenditure.

Anheuser-Busch InBev and Constellation Brands conferred with the US authorities over the Grupo Modelo deal in 2013, and all parties aimed to delay legal proceedings in the anti-trust case until later in the year.

  The California-based Wine Institute said exports of US wine soared by 22% in 2011 to reach a record US$1.39bn.

Diageo's results in 2010 spelt out one strong message, as far as M&A nut Richard Woodard was concerned. Watch him clap his hands and jump up and down when he told us what he heard.

 Sectors: Beer & cider, Soft drinks, Spirits, Water, Wine

Sectors: Beer & cider, Soft drinks, Spirits, Water, Wine

