From the just-drinks cellars - What happened in drinks on this day in ...

17 February 2021

Here's a look at what was happening in the drinks industry on this day in ...

Here's what made the drinks headlines on this day in recent years

Moët Hennessy reported a 6% increase in sales from 2019. Here, just-drinks picked through the wine & spirits group's performance over the five years prior for the trends set to affect the company, specifically, and the global wine and spirits categories, more broadly.

Public policy and corporate action in relation to plastic packaging were always likely to remain much-discussed topics in 2019. Less than two months into the year, that proved to be the case.

Pernod Ricard played down the slow performance of its Absolut vodka brand in the US three years ago, flagging other investment priorities in the country as well as the group's geographical reach.

In early-2017, Treasury Wine Estates released its results for the last six months of 2016. Following the announcement, just-drinks spoke to CEO Michael Clarke to discuss the performances of TWE's regions and ask Clarke what he had brought to the group since he joined, three years ago.

Heineken's US division revealed plans to return Red Stripe production to Jamaica.

The head of Carlsberg announced he would step down in early-2015, as the brewer's ongoing troubles resulted in a slide in full-year net profits.

Treasury Wine Estates appointed former Coca-Cola Co, Kraft Foods and Premier Foods executive Michael Clarke to lead the group as its new CEO. 

SABMiller prospered by taking a "bottom-up" approach in local markets instead of "force-fitting" a standard corporate model, according to the group's outgoing boss.

The Coca-Cola Co previewed a television advert that formed part of its 2012 Olympic Games campaign.

Commodity costs rocketed in 2010 and looked set to cause problems for soft drinks firms in 2011, if the latest set of industry results were anything to go by.

Sectors: Beer & cider, Soft drinks, Spirits, Water, Wine

Expert Analysis

