Former Treasury Wine Estates executive to head up Diageo in Australia

Diageo has appointed a former senior executive at Treasury Wines Estates as the new MD of its operations in Australia.

Angus McPherson has joined Diageo Australia after eight years with Treasury Wine Estates

Angus McPherson, who spent eight years with Treasury, will be replacing David Smith in the role. Smith, who started in the Australia MD post in 2015 will be taking on a new position with Diageo as MD of Southern Europe.

McPherson's career in the drinks industry kicked off in 2001 when he joined Brown-Forman as national account manager in the UK. Five years later, he moved to Sydney to join Casella Wines before heading to Treasury in 2011, initially as MD for the Rosemount brand.

Late last year, McPherson was lined up to become the group's Americas chief, but reverted to his previous position as MD for ANZ, Europe, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea. Treasury said at the time that McPherson could not relocate to the US from Australia "due to unforeseen personal circumstances".

McPherson's move to Diageo takes effect later this month.

Diageo's Greater China & Asia president, Sam Fischer, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Angus to Diageo. He has many years of international experience working in the beverage alcohol industry. He will bring deep sales and marketing experience and performance delivery discipline, and drive outstanding relationships with the team, customers and industry in this exciting market."

McPherson added: "I look forward to working with the team in Australia, building on the platform that David and the entire team have put in place over the past five years. These are challenging times for many of our customers, and I'm energised around working to find solutions to support the customers that are such great partners with Diageo."

Earlier this week, Diageo confirmed its divestment of Italian bitter brand Petrus Boonekamp.

What can the spirits industry learn from Diageo? - Click here for a just-drinks comment