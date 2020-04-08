News

Former Treasury Wine Estates executive to head up Diageo in Australia

8 April 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like?

What impact will COVID-19 have on drinks M&A?

How DNA testing will shape the future of drinking

What's the point of Penfolds demerger? - comment

just-drinks speaks to SpiritsEurope's DG

Coronavirus and the global drinks industry - FREE

Heineken makes "no layoffs" guarantee

Diageo drops Petrus Boonekamp in Italy

Diageo drops 2020 guidance, China in "slow return"

A-B InBev rallies for on-premise
MORE

Market research

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

Success Case Study: White Claw

China: Online Retailing Summary & Forecasts to 2023

Carbonated Soft Drinks Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2014-2023

Top Trends in Dairy 2020

Diageo has appointed a former senior executive at Treasury Wines Estates as the new MD of its operations in Australia.

Angus McPherson has joined Diageo Australia after eight years with Treasury Wine Estates

Angus McPherson has joined Diageo Australia after eight years with Treasury Wine Estates

Angus McPherson, who spent eight years with Treasury, will be replacing David Smith in the role. Smith, who started in the Australia MD post in 2015 will be taking on a new position with Diageo as MD of Southern Europe.

McPherson's career in the drinks industry kicked off in 2001 when he joined Brown-Forman as national account manager in the UK. Five years later, he moved to Sydney to join Casella Wines before heading to Treasury in 2011, initially as MD for the Rosemount brand.

Late last year, McPherson was lined up to become the group's Americas chief, but reverted to his previous position as MD for ANZ, Europe, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea. Treasury said at the time that McPherson could not relocate to the US from Australia "due to unforeseen personal circumstances".

McPherson's move to Diageo takes effect later this month.

Diageo's Greater China & Asia president, Sam Fischer, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Angus to Diageo. He has many years of international experience working in the beverage alcohol industry. He will bring deep sales and marketing experience and performance delivery discipline, and drive outstanding relationships with the team, customers and industry in this exciting market."

McPherson added: "I look forward to working with the team in Australia, building on the platform that David and the entire team have put in place over the past five years. These are challenging times for many of our customers, and I'm energised around working to find solutions to support the customers that are such great partners with Diageo."

Earlier this week, Diageo confirmed its divestment of Italian bitter brand Petrus Boonekamp.

What can the spirits industry learn from Diageo? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, HR – personnel, Spirits

Companies: Brown-Forman, Diageo

Expert Analysis

Diageo plc - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report

Diageo plc - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report

Diageo plc - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report, is a source of comprehensive company data and information. The report covers the company's structure, operation, SWOT analysis, product and se...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Treasury Wine Estates ramps up augmented reality as app passes 3m downloads - ProWein 2019

Treasury Wine Estates ramps up augmented reality as app passes 3m downloads - ProWein 2019...

Wine Australia hails new powers to protect wine exports 

Wine Australia hails new powers to protect wine exports ...

Treasury Wine Estates to keep European bulk wine bottling in UK - ProWein 2019

Treasury Wine Estates to keep European bulk wine bottling in UK - ProWein 2019...

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in H1 fiscal-2020? - results data - comment

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in H1 fiscal-2020? - results data - comment...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?