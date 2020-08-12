News

Former MillerCoors executive to head up Phillips Distilling Co

12 August 2020

Phillips Distilling Co has appointed a former MillerCoors executive as its next CEO.

Andrew England, who left MillerCoors in 2015, started with Phillips Distilling Co on Monday

Andrew England, who spent almost ten years with MillerCoors as CMO from 2008 to 2015, joined the Minneapolis-based company earlier this week. England replaces Mike Duggan, who left Phillips in March and joined O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co, also in Minneapolis, as CEO in May.

In his new role, England will be responsible for the expansion of Phillips' spirits portfolio, which includes brands such as Prairie Organic Spirits and UV Vodka.

"After an extensive search, we are delighted to welcome Andy England as our new CEO," said owner, Brad Johnson. "We believe Andy's established track record and breadth of business experience in expanding distribution while delivering growth and returns are critical to lead our business. His strategic leadership and proven ability to identify opportunities for development will ensure Phillips Distilling continues to be a leading innovator in the spirits industry."

Last year, Phillips entered the premix cocktail category with UVGO, an extension of UV Vodka.

Heritage is holding spirits brands back from progress - Click here for a just-drinks comment

