Former Jameson master distiller crosses Atlantic to join O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co

The former master distiller for Pernod Ricard's Jameson brand, Brian Nation, is heading to the US to team up with newly-formed O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

On the same day that Pernod's Irish Distillers confirmed Nation's departure after 23 years at the division's Midleton Distillery, the US start-up has announced his arrival this week. The Minneapolis-based company, which doesn't have any spirits brands on the market yet, is in the process of constructing a distillery, which is set to commence operations in a year's time.

"Joining the O'Shaughnessy family to build this new brand is the opportunity and adventure of a lifetime for me and my family," said Nation. "I look forward to melding my Irish lineage with a new American experience and crafting a unique collection of whiskeys that people can share and experience together."

O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co was founded last year by cousins Patrick and Michael O'Shaughnessy, whose descendants left Ireland in the 1840s.

