Final quarter pulls on 2020 sales for Campari Group - results data

2020 sales down 4.1% to EUR1.77bn (US$2.13bn)

Final quarter struggles - dipping 7% - after Q3's 12.9% jump

De-stocking in US pulls on top-line

Skyy Vodka posed for "complete brand relaunch" in 2021

Campari Group saw the final three months of 2020 return to the red, as sales in the final quarter added to a bleak first half to pull on full-year results.

Almost four months after posting an impressive near-13% leap in Q3 sales, the company today announced that sales in the 12 months of last year came in just over 4% down on 2019. The top-line struggled with the reintroduction of lockdown measures in many markets as Christmas approached, resulting in a 7% decline in the three months to the end of December.

The group highlighted the full-year effect of destocking in the US, without which the sales slip would have been only 2.5%.

Campari Group 2020 - Sales versus 2019 - reported Source: Company results

Of the group's brands, flagship Aperol was described as "flattish" in the year, thanks to its reliance on the on-premise channel, particularly in Italy. Stripping out its home market and Global Travel Retail sales, Aperol came in up 11%. Campari, with a similar leaning towards the on-premise, saw sales dip 4.5%, while Bourbon brand Wild Turkey grew 4.9% thanks to the US and Australia in Q4.

Also of note was a tough showing for Skyy vodka, sliding 16.2%, although this was credited to destocking in the US ahead of a "complete brand relaunch" this year.

On a regional basis, 'Southern Europe, the Middle East & Africa' finished 2020 with sales dropping by 18.6%, with Italy again identified as the biggest drag. The region also had South Africa to blame for the performance, where a ban on alcohol sales hit the wider alcohol industry in 2020. France's double-digit sales rise was subsequently overshadowed.

Of the group's other three reporting regions, 'The Americas' dipped by 1.8%, due in part to the forementioned destocking in the US. Campari also wrestled with the imposition of tariffs by US authorities on its Italian portfolio of brands.

'North, Central & Eastern Europe' and 'Asia Pacific' both posted sales lifts, of 6.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Stand-out markets were Germany and Australia, while the UK was highlighted as having "registered very positive development in the e-commerce channel, now accounting for circa 10% of ... sales in the country".

Campari Group 2020 - Sales by Region - reported Source: Company results

CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz

"During 2020, whilst we continued to execute our long-term strategy also via M&A, we increased our investments to drive new home consumption opportunities and we geared our organisation towards more agile ways of working and new business priorities.

"Looking at 2021, although our brands continue to be very healthy with strong consumer pull, our outlook remains cautious mainly due to the uncertain timing related to the on-going restrictions and the vaccine roll-out affecting the on-premise channel across all geographies and Global Travel Retail. Meanwhile, we will continue to leverage the digital and on-line investments, along with a dynamic omni-channel approach, to rapidly adapt to the 'new normal' environment, particularly with regards to e-commerce. We expect home consumption to remain sustained, particularly in the key off-premise markets, including the US, where, with destocking activities completed, the shipments are expected to progressively align with consumption trends.

"In the long run, as the out-of-home social experience and conviviality will remain essential to consumers' lifestyles, thanks to our strong brands' health we remain confident of a favourable development of our business."

To access Campari Group's official 2020 results announcement, click here.

Campari Group Performance Trends 2015-2019 - results data