Few Spirits' American Whiskey - Product Launch
By Andy Morton | 20 September 2018
Few Spirits said its American whiskey is a blend of Bourbon, rye and some smoked single malt whisky
Few Spirits' American Whiskey
Category - Spirits, whiskey, US, 46.5% abv
Available - From this month
Location - The US, in New York City and Chicago
Price - SRP of US$49.99 per 75cl bottle
Illinois distillery Few Spirits has launched a whiskey that blends its Bourbon and rye expressions with a small amount of smoked whiskey. The aptly-named American Whiskey includes a smoked cherrywood single malt whiskey that Few Spirits said gives the liquid an "approachable taste profile", but one that "defies traditional categorisation".
The company said it expects American Whiskey to become one of the core products within its portfolio of whiskies.
"A quintessential expression of the country, the Few American Whiskey brings together different flavours and tastes and bridges the gap between traditional and contemporary to create something entirely new and delicious," the distiller said.
Few was founded in 2011 and distills gin as well as Bourbon and rye.
Sectors: Product launches, Spirits
