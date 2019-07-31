Feragaia's Feragaia alcohol-free spirit - Product Launch

Feragaia's Feragaia alcohol-free spirit

Category - Spirits, alcohol-free, 0% abv

Available - From mid-August

Location - The UK; on-premise in Mac & Wild restaurants in Fitzrovia and Devonshire Square; also available from the Feragaia online market.

Price - SRP of GBP24 (US$30) per 50cl bottle.

Independent UK start-up Feragaia has released its first product, an alcohol-free expression made from 14 botanicals. The spirit, also called Feragaia, is distilled and then cut with Scottish water.

According to the company, the spirit "never touches alcohol" and therefore retains its natural flavours.

Last week, Danish company Ish Spirits launched its "gin" and "rum" alcohol-free drinks in the UK in selected Holland & Barrett stores. Meanwhile, this month, Pernod Ricard added to its non-alcoholic offerings in the UK with the launch of a dark spirit under the brand name Celtic Soul. It is a distilled liquid with flavours of vanilla, spices and oak cask wood.

