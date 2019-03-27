Fentimans lines up 'Save the Botanicals' activation in UK

Soft drinks and mixers company Fentimans has announced a new campaign in the UK as it looks to raise awareness around endangered British plant species.

The Fentimans range includes Rose Lemonade

The company's 'Save the Botanicals' initiative is scheduled around Earth Day, which falls on 22 April. The campaign includes a cocktail menu that will launch across selected UK bars over the Easter Bank Holiday.

Fentimans has partnered with conservation charity Plantlife to compile a list of botanicals that are rare in the country, including ghost orchid and crested cow-wheat. Bartenders will create drinks dedicated to the endangered plants and serve the cocktails with seed packs for consumers to sow.

"Fentimans has chosen its cause due to their own reliance on sustainable botanicals; from the ginger root, yarrow and speedwell that help form the basis of their beverages to the citrus, florals and spices that add flavour," the company said.

Last month, the UK-based company promoted its rose-flavoured lemonade with a push around Valentine's Day.

Why white spirits should follow brown and play the 'brand home' card - Click here for a just-drinks comment