The changes at Brown-Forman take effect next month

Brown-Forman has announced details of a raft of senior executive changes, as the group looks to continue with what it calls its "globalisation strategy".

The moves, announced earlier today, comprise four promotions and one departure. Also included in the changes is the creation of a global corporate affairs division within the group.

The appointments are:

John Hayes, current CMO for all brands except Jack Daniel's, becomes president for the US & Canada

Thomas Hinrichs, current president of Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands region, moves to become president of the international division - all markets except the US & Canada

Mark McCallum, the group's president of the Jack Daniel's portfolio, becomes chief brands officer

The new corporate affairs department will be led by Mike Keyes, who assumes the role of chief corporate affairs officer. The unit will be responsible for CSR, government affairs, family shareholder relations, corporate communications, global community relations and corporate services.

For the last ten years, Keyes has served as president of the North America region.

"These four seasoned leaders have more than 90 years of combined global brand and region experience, as well as many years of executive leadership at Brown-Forman," said group COO Lawson Whiting. "They are well prepared to help deliver upon our goals of demonstrating global leadership in premium American whiskey and building a portfolio of premium-plus brands that can meaningfully contribute to both our shorter-and longer-term ambitions."

Also announced today is the departure of Jill Jones, president of North America, Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa and the group's Global Travel Retail operations.

The moves will take effect on 15 June.