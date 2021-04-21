News

Ex-Jack Daniel's master distiller forms Company Distilling - video

21 April 2021

The former master distiller for Brown-Forman's Jack Daniel's whiskey brand has contributed to the creation of a new American whiskey company.

Jeff Arnett, who held the Jack Daniel's position from 2008 until September 2020, is part of a group behind Company Distilling - a Tennessee-based firm that will produce maple-finished Bourbon. Arnett's partners in the venture include the former president of the Tennessee Distillers Guild, Kris Tatum, and the founder of H Clark Distillery, Heath Clark.

The new entity said yesterday that its US$20m investment will fund a 4,000-square-foot tasting room and restaurant that will both open in Townsend, Tennessee this Autumn. Additionally, a 20,000-square-foot distillery and a second tasting room will open at two separate locations in the state next year.

"For years now, we've had this spirit in the back of our minds," said Arnett. "It's hard to believe it's finally real."

Last week, Brown-Forman signed a "long-term" solar energy arrangement for its Jack Daniel's distillery in Tennessee for an undisclosed fee.

Why whisky/whiskey can no longer ignore the allure of flavours - click here for a just-drinks comment

