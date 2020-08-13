EU, UK beer and gin get US tariff let-off

A brace of drinks industry trade organisations in the UK have welcomed a decision by US authorities not to extend the imposition of tariffs to two of their respective categories.

The EU and the US have been in a trade row since 2018, with drinks categories on both sides being hit

Last year's introduction of tariffs in the US on selected goods imported from the European Union and the UK has been reviewed in recent days, with beer made from malt and gin expected to be in the spotlight. However, the US Trade Representative said yesterday that the two alcohol categories have not been added to the list, which already includes the likes of single malt Scotch whisky as well as liqueurs and cordials from selected EU countries and the UK.

Following the news, both the British Beer & Pub Association and the Wine & Spirit Trade Association expressed their gratitude.

"The decision … is a welcome relief for Britain's brewers," said BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin. "Our world-class brewers send more beer to the US than to all the non-EU nations combined, worth GBP107m (US$139.5m) alone.

"Due to the fallout they are facing from the COVID-19 lockdown and the impact it has had on domestic sales of beer, exports like those to the US will be crucial for Britain's brewers as they start to recover their trade."

Miles Beale, the head of the WSTA, added: "The news … is encouraging. This is the first important step in what should prove to be a closer trading relationship, and should provide the necessary space for constructive discussions between the US and UK Governments, and for both administrations to work to remove the remaining tariffs against liqueurs, Bourbon and Scotch products - and all wine products affected as well.

"Industry's voice on both sides of the Atlantic for a free and fair trade agenda is being listened to and that is good for business and good for consumers."

At the start of this year, trade bodies SpiritsEurope and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States called for an end to the retaliatory row and a return to tariff-free trade between the EU and US.

