England now boasts more distilleries than Scotland - figures

The number of distilleries in England has overtaken the number registered in Scotland for the first time, according to new figures.

New distilleries in England include the Thomas Dakin gin distillery, scheduled to open in Manchester this year

Latest numbers from the UK's tax collection department, Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC), suggest that in 2018, there were 361 UK distilleries, with 166 in England compared to 160 distilleries in Scotland. In 2017, distilleries in England numbered 135, while Scotland boasted 149.

Trade organisation the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) said the gin boom has boosted numbers.

"The 'ginaissance' has meant gin sales in the UK have hit an all-time high helping to fund new distillery bars and visitor centres across the country," the trade group said. "The WSTA's end of year market report showed a massive boost in gin sales over the summer taking the total UK sales value to over GBP1.9bn (US$2.47bn)."

Scotland is still home to some of the largest distilleries in the UK. For example, Diageo-owned Cameronbridge is the largest grain distillery in Europe.

Making up the 361 total, Northern Ireland is home to 16 distilleries, while Wales has 19.

