E&J Gallo Winery’s Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon - Product Launch

6 February 2020

E&J Gallo Winery's Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon

E&J Gallo’s Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon

E&J Gallo’s Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon

Category - Wine, US, California, Cabernet Sauvignon

Available - From this month

Location - The US

Price - SRP of US$10.99 per 75cl bottle

E&J Gallo Winery has made a foray into single varietal wines in the US with its Apothic brand. The Cabernet Sauvignon, from the 2018 vintage, will be available "briefly" in stores nationwide "until bottles sell out", the company said.

The grape variety is described as "integral" to the core Apothic red blend, which led the company to bottle it on its own.

"Apothic Cab's signature style is certain to win over new wine drinkers to the Cabernet category," said Gallo's VP of marketing for Apothic, Molly Davis.

The brand is marketed by Gallo as "disrupting the wine world". The range features the core Apothic Red blend, plus spin-offs such as cold-brew coffee-infused Apothic Brew and Apothic Inferno, which is aged in whiskey barrels for 60 days.

