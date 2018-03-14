E&J Gallo lines up European launch for above-premium, regional Californian wines
By Lucy Britner | 14 March 2018
E&J Gallo is set to release a raft of higher-end wine expressions from its California vineyards, in an effort to promote the diversity of the region to the European market.
In an interview with just-drinks this week, Gallo's GM for EMEA, Paul Sorrentino, said the group intends to use its extensive number of wineries in California to educate consumers on the range of styles available from California. The iterations, all of which will be under their own winery labels, range from GBP15 (US$21) to "in excess of GBP100".
"We're going to introduce about a dozen brands to the UK and Europe," Sorrentino said. "When consumers in Europe talk about French, Italian or Spanish wine, they talk about regions - Bordeaux, Piemonte, for example. But, often when people talk about California, they just talk about 'California'."
The fine wine range includes MacMurray Estate Vineyards Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, Louis M. Martini Sonoma Valley Cabernet and Rancho Zabaco Sonoma Heritage Vines Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel.
"They're all from independent wineries with their own winemaking team and they all have their own unique story," Sorrentino said. "They just happen to be owned by a bigger company."
Sorrentino said the launches signal an important move as Gallo looks to educate Europe's consumers about the group's top-end offerings.
"People know about Barefoot, they know about Gallo family, more and more they are learning about Dark Horse and Apothic," he explained. "For us, the big business going forward is to drive not premium but super-premium and luxury, showing the diversity of wines from California."
To read just-drinks' full interview with E&J Gallo Winery's Paul Sorrentino, click here.
E&J Gallo Winery's vineyard footprint in California - The map
