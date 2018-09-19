Edrington's The Macallan Rare Cask Batch No 1, 2018 - Product Launch
By Olly Wehring | 19 September 2018
The Macallan Rare Cask Batch No 1, 2018
Edrington's The Macallan Rare Cask Batch No 1, 2018
Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 43% abv
Available - From this month
Location - Globally, in limited - albeit unspecified - numbers
Price - In the UK, SRP of GBP230 (US$303) per 70cl bottle
Edrington is upping the frequency of releases for the Rare Cask Scotch whisky iteration from The Macallan. The first of three versions of this year's expression is set to be rolled out this week, with four batches lined up from 2019.
Rare Cask Batch No 1 will be followed by two more batches before the end of 2018. The liquid for the Rare Cask roster has been aged in 50 Sherry-seasoned casks. Up to an estimated 22,500 bottles will be available in each batch.
A packaging revamp coincides with the new iteration of the no-age-statement Macallan. Batch numbers and the year of release will now be highlighted on the labelling, Edrington said yesterday.
From 2019, the company intends to release four batches per year of The Macallan Rare Cask.
Earlier this year, Edrington put its Cutty Sark and Glenturret Scotch brands up for sale. The announcement came a month after the privately-owned group officially opened The Macallan's new distillery, at a cost of GBP140m.
Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret from Edrington? - Click here for a just-drinks comment
Expert analysis
Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
This is the third title in our latest series of global category reports, published in partnership with The IWSR. Containing newly released 2017 actual market data and new forecasts to 2022, this offer...read more
Sectors: Product launches, Spirits
Companies: The Edrington Group, The Macallan
