The Macallan Rare Cask Batch No 1, 2018

Edrington's The Macallan Rare Cask Batch No 1, 2018

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 43% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Globally, in limited - albeit unspecified - numbers

Price - In the UK, SRP of GBP230 (US$303) per 70cl bottle

Edrington is upping the frequency of releases for the Rare Cask Scotch whisky iteration from The Macallan. The first of three versions of this year's expression is set to be rolled out this week, with four batches lined up from 2019.

Rare Cask Batch No 1 will be followed by two more batches before the end of 2018. The liquid for the Rare Cask roster has been aged in 50 Sherry-seasoned casks. Up to an estimated 22,500 bottles will be available in each batch.

A packaging revamp coincides with the new iteration of the no-age-statement Macallan. Batch numbers and the year of release will now be highlighted on the labelling, Edrington said yesterday.

From 2019, the company intends to release four batches per year of The Macallan Rare Cask.

Earlier this year, Edrington put its Cutty Sark and Glenturret Scotch brands up for sale. The announcement came a month after the privately-owned group officially opened The Macallan's new distillery, at a cost of GBP140m.

