Edrington’s The Macallan Estate single malt Scotch whisky - Product Launch

Edrington's The Macallan Estate single malt Scotch whisky

Edrington’s The Macallan Estate single malt Scotch

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Speyside, single malt, 43% abv

Available - From July

Location - Worldwide release, available in the off-premise channel from spirits specialist outlets

Price - In the UK, SRP of GBP195 (US$246.10) per bottle

Edrington has lined up a permanent extension of its The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky brand.

Estate, which will be available in the UK from July, comprises liquid made using barley grown on the same site as The Macallan distillery on the banks of the River Spey. The home-grown barley is used for an annual distillation over

The packaging of the new iteration features an inlay of slate in the presentation box and aerial photography of the Macallan estate.

"Our Easter Elchies estate lies within the legendary Speyside region of Scotland, a place … that we are proud to call home." said The Macallan's whisky maker, Sarah Burgess. "The Macallan Estate is a … complex spirit that pays homage to the fertile Speyside lands where The Macallan is located and celebrates the unrivalled craftsmanship for which we have been known since 1824."

In results from the 12 months to the end of March 2018, released almost a year ago, privately-owned Edrington said sales of The Macallan brand rose by 7% on the corresponding period a year earlier.

Why the spirits category should look backwards to move forwards - Click here for a just-drinks comment