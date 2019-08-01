Edrington’s The Macallan Estate 1950 single malt Scotch whisky - Product Launch

Edrington's The Macallan Estate 1950 single malt Scotch whisky

The Macallan Estate 1950 was put into cask 69 years ago

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Speyside, single malt, 53.4% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The UK, from selected luxury and specialist retailers

Price - SRP of GBP44,600 (US$54,800) per 70cl bottle.

Edrington has lined up the latest release in the Exceptional Single Cask range of its single malt Scotch whisky brand, The Macallan.

The latest offering was put into cask in November 1950 and bottled last year. Only 336 bottles will be available.

The whisky has a combination of notes of antique oak and peach, "with lingering notes of peat" created using an American first-fill Sherry butt cask, the company said.

Edrington has ramped up marketing around its The Macallan brand since it opened a new distillery for the Scotch last year. Last week, the group announced it has added another airport store dedicated to The Macallan, this time in Heathrow.