Edrington's The Macallan 'An Estate, A Community and A Distillery' single malt - Product Launch

18 February 2021

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 47.7% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Global domestic markets from this month, The Macallan boutiques and airports from Q2

Price - SRP of US$1,000 per bottle

Edrington has launched an ultra-high-end expression of its The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky brand.

'An Estate, A Community and A Distillery', which launches worldwide in an unspecified number of markets this month, features artwork "inspired by" Sir Peter Blake. The no-age-statement iteration, which retails at US$1,000 per bottle, will also hit Global Travel Retail during the second quarter.

Details were also released today of a Macallan distilled in 1967. 'The Anecdotes of Ages Collection: Down to Work' comprises 322 units, an unspecified number of which will be available from Macallan-branded outlets in the GTR channel.

Blake is an English artist who co-created the sleeve design for the Beatles' album Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The releases follow last month's launch of The Macallan Folio 6 - the brand's latest addition to its 'Archival Series'.

Why Scotch whisky could take years to rebound in the US - click here for a just-drinks comment

