Edrington’s The Glenrothes Exclusive Single Cask single malt Scotch whisky - Product Launch

The Glenrothes 19-year-old Exclusive Single Cask

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 54.4% abv

Available - From today

Location - Travel Retail, the UK, exclusive to spirits outlets at London Heathrow airport

Price - SRP of GBP185 (US$240), limited to 274 units

Edrington has released the latest iteration in the 'Exclusive Single Cask' line of bottlings from its The Glenrothes single malt Scotch brand.

The liquid, which is 19 years old, has been sourced from a Bourbon-seasoned American oak cask that was filled in 1999. All of the 274 individually-numbered bottles will be available exclusively from the air-side spirits outlets in Heathrow Airport's Travel Retail concessions.

"Based on the incredible response to the launch of our first Exclusive Single Cask for World Duty Free, it's clear that this format resonates strongly with consumers seeking out unique, collectable products in Travel Retail," said Jeremy Speirs, Edrington's Travel Retail MD for Europe, Middle East & Africa. "We're delighted to partner once again with World Duty Free and present the second exclusive bottling of The Glenrothes in its excellent World of Whiskies stores."

The 19-year-old iteration follows the unveiling last month of a 40-year-old expression of The Glenrothes, which is available now worldwide.

