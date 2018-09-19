Edrington said the release is Highland Park's most prestigious since the last 50-year-old was rolled out

Edrington's Highland Park 50 Year Old

Category - Scotch, single malt, 42.5% abv

Available - From end of September

Location - THe UK, off-premise, from specialist spirits retailers

Price - GBP13,500 (US$17,800) per 70cl bottle

Edrington has rolled out a 50-year-old iteration of its Highland Park single malt Scotch whisky in a new limited release. Only 274 bottles will be available, for sale in specialist UK retailers. Edrington said the bottling is Highland Park's "most prestigious release for nearly a decade" having launched the Orkney brand's first 50-year-old in 2010.

The whisky is the product of two Sherry-seasoned Spanish hogshead casks laid down in 1964. The liquid was married for a further eight years in Edrington's Glasgow distillery, with the addition of a small amount of Highland Park's debut 50-year-old, a 1960 vintage.

Edrington described the flavour as sweet at first with notes of ripe black cherries and Muscovado sugar.

The latest 50-year-old is priced at GBP13,500 per bottle, while 2010's iteration cost GBP10,000 per bottle.

