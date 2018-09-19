Edrington's Highland Park 50 Year Old - Product Launch
By Andy Morton | 19 September 2018
Edrington said the release is Highland Park's most prestigious since the last 50-year-old was rolled out
Edrington's Highland Park 50 Year Old
Category - Scotch, single malt, 42.5% abv
Available - From end of September
Location - THe UK, off-premise, from specialist spirits retailers
Price - GBP13,500 (US$17,800) per 70cl bottle
Edrington has rolled out a 50-year-old iteration of its Highland Park single malt Scotch whisky in a new limited release. Only 274 bottles will be available, for sale in specialist UK retailers. Edrington said the bottling is Highland Park's "most prestigious release for nearly a decade" having launched the Orkney brand's first 50-year-old in 2010.
The whisky is the product of two Sherry-seasoned Spanish hogshead casks laid down in 1964. The liquid was married for a further eight years in Edrington's Glasgow distillery, with the addition of a small amount of Highland Park's debut 50-year-old, a 1960 vintage.
Edrington described the flavour as sweet at first with notes of ripe black cherries and Muscovado sugar.
The latest 50-year-old is priced at GBP13,500 per bottle, while 2010's iteration cost GBP10,000 per bottle.
A new Global Scotch Whisky Insights report from just-drinks and The IWSR forecasts that single malts will add nearly another 2m cases of sales to 2022, with larger gains coming in smaller markets in the years ahead.
Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
Sectors: Product launches, Spirits
Companies: The Edrington Group, Highland Park
