Edrington's Highland Park 21 Year Old single malt Scotch whisky - Product Launch

3 October 2019

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Orkney, single malt, 46% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Worldwide

Price - In the UK, SRP of GBP230 (US$282.50)

Edrington has added an updated 21-year-old expression to its permanent line-up of aged Highland Park iterations.

Sitting alongside the 25-, 30- and 40-year-old single malts, Highland Park 21 Year Old follows the version originally launched in 2007 before being re-released five years later. The latest expression has been aged in six first-fill Sherry-seasoned European oak casks, four first-fill Sherry-seasoned American oak casks and five refill casks.

"I'm pleased to introduce a new 21-year-old whisky to our range," said Highland Park master whisky maker Gordon Motion. "Each of the higher-aged whiskies will be released in batches as our older stocks reach their peak. The overall character of each whisky will remain the same, but as different casks will have been used the flavour profile will change slightly with each batch."

All four of the older Highland Park single malts will be packaged in a design based on Norse mythology.

In full-year results for the 12 months to the end of March, reported in June, group sales rose 9% as Highland Park was targeted at consumers "in key cities across the world".

Why rye whisky is set to go global - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Global Sector Insights: Scotch Whisky

Global Sector Insights: Scotch Whisky

Assessment of global market trends and competitive landscape for Scotch Whisky...

