News

Eden Mill’s Love Bellini RTD - Product Launch

2 August 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Diageo - An apology - Editor's Viewpoint

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo at "peak innovation" - NPD showcase

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Heineken’s H1 results deliver "negative surprises"

Diageo to leave Park Royal headquarters

Pernod takes control of South Africa's Inverroche

Patron, Grey Goose CMO announces Bacardi exit

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership

Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO
MORE

Eden Mill's Love Bellini RTD

The Love Bellini RTD is made with Eden Mills Love Gin spirit, vanilla and raspberry and packaged in a 25cl bottle

The Love Bellini RTD is made with Eden Mill's Love Gin spirit, vanilla and raspberry and packaged in a 25cl bottle

Category - Spirits, gin, RTD, 5.8% abv

Available - From this week

Location - UK
 
Price - SRP of GBP2.50 (US$3) individually and GBP25 for a pack of 12.

Scottish craft spirits distiller Eden Mill has launched Love Bellini, the fifth instalment in its Mixology Project range.

The cocktail mix first made its debut as part of the 'Six Ways to Serve' campaign by Eden Mill as official gin sponsor of Scottish Rugby for the 2019 Guinness Six Nations. It is made with Eden Mill's Love Gin spirit, vanilla and raspberry and packaged in a 25cl bottle. 

"We are excited to release the Love Bellini as part of our Mixology Project range," said Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill. "You can expect a very Eden Mill twist on a classic cocktail, which is perfect for summer festivals or enjoying on summer evenings in the garden."

"The US is the one market where we've not seen gin's momentum develop" - Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Expert Analysis

Category Packaging Opportunities: Non-Alcoholic Drinks - Identifying pack formats and features that make a brand worth paying more for

Category Packaging Opportunities: Non-Alcoholic Drinks - Identifying pack formats and features that make a brand worth paying more for

Category Packaging Opportunities: Non-Alcoholic Drinks, explores new packaging formats and value-added features in the non-alcoholic drinks category, using examples from GlobalData's Pack-Track innova...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Remy Cointreau's St-Remy limited-edition Cask Finish Collection - Product Launch

Remy Cointreau's St-Remy limited-edition Cask Finish Collection - Product Launch...

Swire Coca-Cola moves China HQ to Shanghai

Swire Coca-Cola moves China HQ to Shanghai...

Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey set for Canada debut

Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey set for Canada debut...

Top Beverages’ CBD-infused spiced rum and craft gin - Product Launch

Top Beverages’ CBD-infused spiced rum and craft gin - Product Launch...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?