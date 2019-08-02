Eden Mill’s Love Bellini RTD - Product Launch

Eden Mill's Love Bellini RTD

The Love Bellini RTD is made with Eden Mill's Love Gin spirit, vanilla and raspberry and packaged in a 25cl bottle

Category - Spirits, gin, RTD, 5.8% abv

Available - From this week

Location - UK



Price - SRP of GBP2.50 (US$3) individually and GBP25 for a pack of 12.

Scottish craft spirits distiller Eden Mill has launched Love Bellini, the fifth instalment in its Mixology Project range.

The cocktail mix first made its debut as part of the 'Six Ways to Serve' campaign by Eden Mill as official gin sponsor of Scottish Rugby for the 2019 Guinness Six Nations. It is made with Eden Mill's Love Gin spirit, vanilla and raspberry and packaged in a 25cl bottle.

"We are excited to release the Love Bellini as part of our Mixology Project range," said Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill. "You can expect a very Eden Mill twist on a classic cocktail, which is perfect for summer festivals or enjoying on summer evenings in the garden."

