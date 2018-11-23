News

East London Liquor Co’s London Rye Whisky - Product Launch

23 November 2018

East London Liquor Co's London Rye Whisky

East London Liquor Cos London Rye Whisky

East London Liquor Co's London Rye Whisky

Category - Spirits, whisky, rye, 46.8% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The UK, available to the off-premise channel. Available online from 1 December

Price - SRP of GBP85 (US$109) per 70cl bottle

The East London Liquor Co has released its first rye whisky that the start-up claims is the first to be produced in London for over a century. The company, which was founded in 2014, has launched a number of gins since it opened its doors. However, London Rye Whisky is the first brown spirit to come from of the distillery, and comes four years after East London Liquor started its rye distillation.

Only 269 bottles will be available, with the company saying this is the first London-produced rye whisky since the Lea Valley Distillery closed in 1904.

Because East London it is not governed by the rules for Scotch whisky, the firm said it has made an "altogether different whisky that will appeal to a range of drinkers".

"The great thing about producing our whisky in London is that we have a clean slate to be creative," the company added.

