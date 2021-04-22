Earth Day 2021 - The drinks initiatives as they're announced

Market research
In the run-up to Earth Day 2021 this Thursday (22 April), just-drinks lists the latest sustainability initiatives from brand owners across the global beverage industry:
Stoli Group
- (Thursday) The Stolichnaya brand owner revealed that by 2025, it would be using 100% electric delivery fleets across its global operations, as well as using 100% recycled plastic for its secondary packaging. The Russian group also added a commitment to use 50-70% less fertilizers and chemicals in its growing operations.
- News of the initiatives follow the appointment of Elisa Whitehouse as the company's global head of sustainability last week.
Anheuser-Busch InBev
- (Monday) The world's largest brewer has signed an arrangement with Canadian alternative energy provider Capital Power to produce electricity for its Budweiser brand's production in Canada. The Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA), which is set to begin in 2022, will see A-B InBev's Canadian unit, Labatt Brewing Co, source all of the electricity for its Budweiser production from Capital Power sources in the country. According to the company, the partnership will achieve Labatt's commitment to use 100% renewable purchased energy before its stated deadline of 2025
-
(Monday) A-B InBev has also trumpeted this week its first brand to achieve 100% renewable-energy brewing status. Michelob Ultra's Pure Gold Lager is now produced using exclusively solar electricity. To mark the milestone, the group has collaborated with Colombian musician Maluma to produce an exclusive single, 'Puro Oro', meaning 'pure gold ' in Spanish, that will be released via Spotify on Earth Day
PepsiCo
- (Tuesday) PepsiCo has revealed a multi-faceted 'Positive Agriculture' sustainability agenda, led by a pledge to use regenerative farming practices across an area equivalent to its entire current agricultural footprint. The targets, which the company aims to hit by 2030, also include improving the livelihoods of around a quarter of a million people in its agricultural supply chain and securing 100% sustainability status for its key ingredients
-
(Tuesday) Additionally, through its SodaStream home-carbonation platform, PepsiCo has committed to saving the use of 78bn single-use plastic bottles by 2025. According to the company, the target is set on the back of an increased uptake in the use of SodaStream over the last year. The group will also begin to develop its sparkling water makers from recycled or plant-based material and will also switch all of its flavour bottles from plastic to metal before the end of 2020; a measure the company expects will save 200m single-use plastic bottles. To back the announcements, PepsiCo has launched a marketing campaign video entitled 'Don't Share, Just Care', led by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister, Randi.
Beam Suntory
-
(Tuesday) Beam Suntory's parent, Suntory Holdings, will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% across its entire value chain and by 50% in its "direct operations". The Japanese conglomerate's pledge underpins the 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' campaign, an initiative led by the United Nations and several environmental organisations, aiming at lowering greenhouse gas emissions from the world's businesses
Silent Pool Distillers
- (Tuesday) UK gin producer Silent Pool Distillers is set to launch what it claims to be the world's first spirit in a paper bottle. Green Man Woodland Gin, which goes on sale on Earth Day, comes in a 100% recyclable bottle that has a carbon footprint six times lower than glass or PET plastic bottles. The company's distillery is one of only two approved facilities in the world to use the bottle, which is made by UK manufacturer Frugalpac. The 42% abv gin will be available in the UK for GBP30 (US$41.88) per 70cl bottle via the company's website from 22 April, and from Amazon on 1 May. Green Man will also roll out to Sweden and Denmark
Mijenta Tequila
- (Friday) Mijenta, the Tequila brand founded by former Bacardi CEO Mike Dolan, has entered into a donation partnership with a Mexican wildlife charity. The undisclosed contribution was given via the company's charity arm, The Mijenta Foundation, to Whales Guerrero; an organisation dedicated to the protection of marine mammals in Mexico
