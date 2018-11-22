Duvel Moortgat takes controlling stake in Jarr Kombucha

Belgian brewer Duvel Moortgat has taken a majority share in a London kombucha producer.

A spokesperson for Duvel Moortgat confirmed to just-drinks today that the company has taken a 60% stake in London-based Jarr kombucha. The founder and management team at Jarr will "continue to develop the company independently", the spokesperson added.

Financial details behind the deal were not disclosed.

Jarr Kombucha, which is based in Hackney Wick, produces kombucha in three flavours: Original, Ginger and Passion Fruit. Jarr's stockists are mainly in London and the company also operates an online order service.

Duvel Moortgat is not the only brewer to invest in kombucha. In June this year, Molson Coors announced the acquisition of California's Clearly Kombucha as it targeted increasing demand for the fermented beverage.

