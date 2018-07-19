Drink Better's Cushiedoos premium tonic water

Category - Soft drinks, mixer, tonic

Available - From this week

Location - The UK, Scotland, in local on- and off-premise

Price - RRP of GBP1.20 (US$1.60) per 20cl bottle

Scottish start-up Drink Better has released a higher-end tonic water that the company claims contains far less sugar then sector leader Fever-Tree. Cushiedoos takes its name from the Scottish word for wood pigeon. The liquid comprises water from an artesian well in the country and a blend of Scottish heather, Scottish silver birch, yellow gentian and wormwood.

The mixer does not contain quinine and, according to Drink Better, has 24% less than Fever-Tree's namesake tonic.

"Provenance, sustainable sourcing and supporting local are very high up the value index when it comes to marketing and promotion and buyer motivation," said Drink Better founder Andrew Ligertwood. "It struck me … that there was a gap for a premium tonic water made using Scottish ingredients and research then showed me that there was a demand for it."