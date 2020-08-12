Draught beer set to struggle throughout 2020 for Craft Brew Alliance as H1 sales slide - results data

Six-month sales decline 13.3% to US$93.3m

Second quarter slides 18.5% to $49.4m

Shipments down 9.2% in H1, -10.2% in Q2

The impact of COVID measures on the US on-premise has hit Craft Brew Alliance hard in 2020, with the brewing collective posting a near-20% fall in sales from the second quarter.

Craft Brew Alliance's Kona brand saw draught sales fall while packaged offerings grew in Q2

Following on from Q1's -6.6% sales performance, announced in May, CBA, which is preparing to be absorbed into Anheuser-Busch InBev, said late last week that sales in the three months to the end of June came in 18.5% down on the year-prior. The quarterly falls culminated in a 13.3% decline in the first half of this year for CBA.

The second quarter, during almost all of which the US on-premise channel was closed, saw draught sales suffer a "sharp decline" for CBA. The company forecast that demand for draught will "remain low for the third quarter of 2020 and, potentially, into the fourth quarter of 2020".

Flagship brand Kona was down in overall shipment terms - for packaged and draught beer - by 11.1% in the second quarter as falls for Big Wave Golden Ale, Longboard Lager and Hanalei Islands IPA were offset by healthier showings for Island Seltzer and Kona Light as well as Kona Wave Rider and Island Hopper variety packs.

Craft Brew Alliance 2020 - Sales versus 2019 Source: Company results

In June, the US division of Anheuser-Busch InBev moved to accelerate its takeover of CBA by agreeing to offload Kona's beer operations in Hawaii while retaining the brand in the US. Anheuser-Busch intends to buy the 68.8% of CBA shares it does not own for $16.50 per share, valuing CBA at $321m.

CEO Andy Thomas

"Acknowledging the evolving set of challenges facing our industry today, we are especially proud of Kona's 12% increase in packaged shipments for the quarter. This achievement builds on the momentum we fueled through our marketing investments last year and further validates Kona's relevance and resilience as a brand that more and more consumers trust during the pandemic.

"Looking ahead at the balance of the year, we remain focused on our priorities, including the completion of our Kona brewery and combination with Anheuser-Busch."

To access Craft Brew Alliance's official first-half results announcement, click here.

