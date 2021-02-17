Drake's Organic Spirits expands US presence for Boxtails range

US distiller Drake's Organic Spirits has increased the domestic footprint of pre-mixed boxed cocktail range Boxtails.

Drake's Organic Spirits' Boxtail range is now available in four more US states

The Minnesota-based company announced today that Boxtails, which comes in 1.75-litre cardboard packaging, is now available at off-premise locations across Texas, Nevada, Louisiana and Arizona. The range is already on sale in Minnesota and Florida.

"Liquor retailers across the country are adding Boxtails to their shelves because their customers want the convenience and great taste they offer," said Drake's founder & CEO Mark Anderson.

The 12%-abv Boxtail range comes in four cocktail flavours - Watermelon Tini, Mango Punch, Mojito and Black Cherry Limeade iterations.

Launched in 2017, Drake's Organic Spirits describes itself as the "founder of the better-for-you and better-for-the-planet spirits" category. As well as Boxtails, the company produces organic rum and vodka.

Last month, Molson Coors Beverage Co introduced its Tequila RTD Superbird offering in the US, the company's first foray into the spirits-based cocktail sector.

