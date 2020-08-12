News

Douglas Laing & Co's The Epicurean Lowland Blended Malt, Rivesaltes bottling - Product Launch

12 August 2020

Douglas Laing's The Epicurean Rivesaltes bottling

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, blended, 48% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The UK, off-premise, from specialist spirits retailers

Price – SRP of GBP59.99 (US$78.50) per 70cl bottle, limited to 546 units

Scotch whisky bottler Douglas Laing & Co has released a blended Scotch under its The Epicurean brand that has been finished in casks previously used in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France.

Starting out in American oak barrels, the latest iteration from The Epicurean's 'Wood Series' comprises liquid that spent 12 months in Rivesaltes-seasoned casks. The pair of casks have produced a total of 546 units, all of which will be available in the UK's off-premise channel.

"The Epicurean brand is growing well," said Douglas Laing MD Chris Leggat. "From time to time, we like to experiment and innovate with this malt as it lends itself so well to cask finishes.

"The cask and the whisky add their own unique personalities and with this Rivesaltes finish … , We are delighted with the result."

As well as its bottling business, Douglas Laing is also a distiller in its own right, having acquired Strathearn Distillery late last year.

Why craft whisky/whiskey will never be the same again - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

