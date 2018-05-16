Douglas Laing & Co’s Scallywag 10 Years Old

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, blended, 46% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Globally, off-premise in specialist whisky retailers

Price - In the UK, SRP of GBP49.99 (US$67.60) per bottle, limited to 4,500 units

Douglas Laing & Co has released details of the next iteration in its Scallywag Scotch whisky series. The ten-year-old expression, which launches in the same year as the company's 70th anniversary, is a blend of single malts from Speyside.

It follows 2015's version, a no-age-statement expression that retailed at GBP50 in the UK.

"Some would say that Scallywag 10 Years Old is in fact aged 70 years, and if you count in canine years, that is indeed the case," said director of whisky Cara Laing. "Scallywag at '70' is well-bred with great pedigree from a long line of wire haired Fox Terriers owned and loved by the Douglas Laing family. We hope whisky drinkers around the world will enjoy his company as much as we do."

