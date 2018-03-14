Douglas Laing & Co's Bunnahabhain ten-year-old single cask

Douglas Laing & Co's Provenance 'The Coastal Collection' series

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malts

Available - From this week

Location - Available globally, except for the US

Price - In the UK, SRP of GBP55 (US$76) per 70cl bottle

Scotch whisky bottling company Douglas Laing & Co has released the first expression in a new series of single malts sourced from Scotland's "whisky islands". The four-strong series, called Provenance 'The Coastal Collection', kicks off this week with a ten-year-old single cask iteration from Bunnahabhain.

The 48% abv single malt has been aged in a refill hogshead. A total of 383 units will be available.

"We're thrilled to bring to market the Provenance Coastal Collection, which will highlight some of the most maritime Malts from our stocks in this special edition series," said Cara Laing, director of whisky at Douglas Laing. "The first release, distilled at Islay's Bunnahabhain distillery, displays a salty, smoky and spicy character – the epitome of what we believe a Maritime Malt should be."

Last year, Douglas Laing confirmed plans to invest in its own distillery and bottling facility, which is set to begin operations before the end of this year.

Show the press release