Douglas Laing & Co’s Provenance ‘The Coastal Collection’ series - Product Launch
By Olly Wehring | 14 March 2018
Douglas Laing & Co's Bunnahabhain ten-year-old single cask
Douglas Laing & Co's Provenance 'The Coastal Collection' series
Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malts
Available - From this week
Location - Available globally, except for the US
Price - In the UK, SRP of GBP55 (US$76) per 70cl bottle
Scotch whisky bottling company Douglas Laing & Co has released the first expression in a new series of single malts sourced from Scotland's "whisky islands". The four-strong series, called Provenance 'The Coastal Collection', kicks off this week with a ten-year-old single cask iteration from Bunnahabhain.
The 48% abv single malt has been aged in a refill hogshead. A total of 383 units will be available.
"We're thrilled to bring to market the Provenance Coastal Collection, which will highlight some of the most maritime Malts from our stocks in this special edition series," said Cara Laing, director of whisky at Douglas Laing. "The first release, distilled at Islay's Bunnahabhain distillery, displays a salty, smoky and spicy character – the epitome of what we believe a Maritime Malt should be."
Last year, Douglas Laing confirmed plans to invest in its own distillery and bottling facility, which is set to begin operations before the end of this year.
Douglas Laing & Co, leading independent Scotch whisky company, reveals Provenance 'The Coastal Collection', a limited edition Single Cask series of four bottlings honouring Scotland's whisky islands and the seas that surround them.
The collection launches today with a Bunnahabhain 10 Years Old Single Cask bottling which has spent its life maturing in a refill hogshead. Just 383 bottles exist globally and, in line with the Douglas Laing philosophy to bottle Scotch Whisky "as natural as it gets", the Coastal Collection is bottled at a high alcohol strength of 48% and proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration. The intricate label design features a rock oyster intertwined with maritime rope bringing to life the nautical theme.
Cara Laing, director of whisky at Douglas Laing & Co, comments: "We're thrilled to bring to market the Provenance Coastal Collection, which will highlight some of the most maritime Malts from our stocks in this special edition series. The first release, distilled at Islay's Bunnahabhain Distillery, displays a salty, smoky and spicy character – the epitome of what we believe a Maritime Malt should be!"
The Coastal Collection launches alongside a raft of other Provenance Single Casks released by the family firm this quarter. Representing the Highland Region, a Glengoyne 10 Years Old is said to be "packed with Springtime charm", with tasting notes including sweet brioche, lemon meringue pie and buttered toast. From Islay, a Caol Ila Single Cask aged 6 Years Old, proclaims "seaweed, peaches, peppery spice and crisp peat". From Speyside, a Balmenach 10 Years Old is described as "wonderfully mocha in style", with ginger, nutmeg and vanilla.
The Provenance brand launched in 2004, and since its packaging overhaul in 2016, the specialist Single Cask series has enjoyed significant growth globally.
Provenance Single Cask Single Malts, including the new Coastal Collection Bunnahabhain 10 Years Old, are available from specialist Scotch Whisky retailers worldwide.
ABOUT DOUGLAS LAING
Established 70 years ago, Douglas Laing & Co. is a leading creator and purveyor of the finest Scotch Whiskies, specialising in Single Cask Single Malts and Small Batch Malt Scotch Whiskies. The company was founded by Fred Douglas Laing in 1948 and is still owned and run by the Laing family – Fred Laing Jr and his daughter Cara Laing.
The company philosophy is to bottle the way the distiller intended – at a high strength and non-chill-filtered to preserve the robust and unique character of the Whisky. Douglas Laing's industry reputation and many awards is testament to this ethos.
The Remarkable Regional Malts brand encompasses The Epicurean (Lowlands), Timorous Beastie (Highlands), Scallywag (Speyside), Rock Oyster (Islands), and Big Peat from Islay, collectively offering the consumer The Ultimate Distillation of Scotland's Malt Whisky Regions. The family firm also proudly bottles and markets its Exceptional Single Casks range, which includes the recently rebranded Provenance, as well as the firm's flagship Old Particular and Xtra Old Particular, the "family jewels".
Original source: Company Release
