Distillers unite to condemn tariffs as US targets revealed

Trade groups in the US and the EU have attacked a decision to impose a 25% tariff on European spirit drinks.

Scotch whisky was included on the list of spirits and wine in line for US tariffs

Representatives of spirits producers on both sides of the Atlantic condemned the US Government's announcement yesterday of the full list of tariffs, which follow a World Trade Organisation ruling on a long-running dispute between European airplane manufacturer Airbus and US rival Boeing. The WTO found in Boeing's favour, giving the US the right to collect as much as US$10bn in tariffs on imports from the European Union in retaliation for subsidies given by the EU to Airbus.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States called the decision a "devastating blow" to the US spirits industry as it could spark retaliatory taxes from the EU. The trading bloc has already imposed tariffs on US whiskey imports in a separate trade dispute. The Distilled Spirits Council said distillers have become "collateral damage in matters that are completely unrelated to our industry".

SpiritsEurope, which represents EU producers, said it is "unacceptable" that its members will have to pay the price for a dispute in another sector. The US-based National Association of Beverage Importers, meanwhile, said the tariffs would devastate small- and medium-sized family businesses importing spirits into the country.

The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America warned that consumers would end up paying for the dispute through higher prices. All trade groups called on the US and EU to return to tariff-free trade.

The tariffs have been expected for a few weeks, but yesterday the US Government released full details as part of a combined US$7.5bn in levies on European imports. The tariffs, which will come into force on 18 October, include a 25% importation tariff on Scotch and Northern Irish whisky as well as on liqueurs and cordials from the UK, Germany, Spain, Ireland and Italy. Still wine under 14% abv from the UK, France, Germany and Spain will also have a 25% tariff.

Commenting on the tariffs, Jefferies analyst Edward Mundy said they were "light touch" compared to the worst-case scenario of a 100% levy. He said European companies will be relieved that Cognac and Champagne were not included in the list and that French liqueurs were left alone. He also said Diageo's Johnnie Walker blended Scotch looks to have dodged the tariffs as it is made with both grain and malt. Only single malt and blended malt Scotch whiskies are on the list.

Meanwhile, Irish whiskies from the Republic of Ireland are not on the list, which Mundy said is good news for Jameson owner Pernod Ricard.

"Overall, [this] represents a light touch and we would expect positive reaction for European spirits companies," Mundy said.

In a statement today, the Scotch Whisky Association said single malt Scotch will be disproportionately affected by the tariffs. "[It] will undoubtedly damage the Scotch whisky sector," SWA chief executive Karen Betts said.

