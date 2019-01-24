News

Distilled Spirits Council calls for end to retaliatory tariffs on US spirits

24 January 2019

The trade organisation for the US spirits industry has called on the country to work with Mexico and Canada to end retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

The Distilled Spirits Council said late yesterday that it has coordinated with about 45 business and agricultural groups to send a letter to commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. The letter calls for the US to work with the neighbouring countries to stop tariffs on products including whiskey.

"US spirits have been a target of the trade wars - with American whiskey the only US agricultural product subject to retaliatory tariffs by all of the retaliating trade partners," said DSC SVP for international affairs Christine LoCascio. "Open markets created by trade agreements have greatly benefited the US spirits industry, American farmers and our consumers. We urge continued dialogue with Mexico and Canada to secure the prompt removal of the retaliatory tariffs."

The ad hoc coalition is urging the administration to take all necessary steps so that zero-tariff North American trade can resume.

Canada and Mexico continue to impose retaliatory tariffs on US spirits imports (10% and 25%, respectively) in response to the Trump administration's steel and aluminium tariffs, introduced last year.

To read the letter in full, click here.

Sectors: Spirits

