Distell's Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Ledaig and Tobermory limited edition malts

Category - Whisky, Scotch whisky, single malt; various abvs

Available - From this month

Location - TBC

Price - GBP60-275 per 70cl (US$70-325)

Distell has launched a line-up of six limited-edition single malt Scotch whiskies, including expressions from Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Ledaig and Tobermory.

The whiskies, unveiled at the company's inaugural The Malt Gallery event in London this week, include the following single malts:

Bunnahabhain 2008 Mòine Bordeaux Red Wine Cask Matured; 58.1% abv; GBP75

Bunnahabhain Palo Cortado Cask Finish; 54.9% abv; GBP275

Deanston 2008 Brandy Cask Finish; 56.4% abv; GBP60

Ledaig 1998 (19yo) Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish; 46.3% abv; GBP130

Ledaig 1998 (19yo) PX Cask Finish; 55.7% abv; GBP150

Tobermory 2005 (12yo) Fino Cask Finish; 55.1% abv; GBP110

"Each of these new releases is unique," said Derek Scott, brand director for Distell's malt whisky. "They tell their own story of where they came from by maintaining the flavour profiles known to each of the brands, while having individual enhancements from being finished in carefully selected casks for their final maturation."

