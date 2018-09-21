Distell’s Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Ledaig and Tobermory limited edition malts - Product Launch
By Andy Morton | 21 September 2018
The range comprises malts from Distell's Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Ledaig and Tobermory distilleries
Distell's Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Ledaig and Tobermory limited edition malts
Category - Whisky, Scotch whisky, single malt; various abvs
Available - From this month
Location - TBC
Price - GBP60-275 per 70cl (US$70-325)
Distell has launched a line-up of six limited-edition single malt Scotch whiskies, including expressions from Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Ledaig and Tobermory.
The whiskies, unveiled at the company's inaugural The Malt Gallery event in London this week, include the following single malts:
- Bunnahabhain 2008 Mòine Bordeaux Red Wine Cask Matured; 58.1% abv; GBP75
- Bunnahabhain Palo Cortado Cask Finish; 54.9% abv; GBP275
- Deanston 2008 Brandy Cask Finish; 56.4% abv; GBP60
- Ledaig 1998 (19yo) Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish; 46.3% abv; GBP130
- Ledaig 1998 (19yo) PX Cask Finish; 55.7% abv; GBP150
- Tobermory 2005 (12yo) Fino Cask Finish; 55.1% abv; GBP110
"Each of these new releases is unique," said Derek Scott, brand director for Distell's malt whisky. "They tell their own story of where they came from by maintaining the flavour profiles known to each of the brands, while having individual enhancements from being finished in carefully selected casks for their final maturation."
Why the spirits category needs to rethink its future positioning - Click here for a comment
Sectors: Product launches, Spirits
Companies: Distell
Most Popular
Insights
- Why spirits must rethink its future positioning
- Do consumers care about your cocktail competition?
- Cannabis versatility an attratction for Coca-Cola?
- Cannabis creeps towards the mainstream
- Could hop-flavoured water break new ground? - NPD
News
- Pernod Ricard to open Porn Star Martini house
- The Coca-Cola Co silent on cannabis link-up report
- Global trade war comes to drinks next week
- Suntory ready to raise European Bourbon prices
- Maker's Mark poaches Heaven Hill master distiller
Market research
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global vodka insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Coffee in 2018: The New Era of Coffee Everywhere
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..