Distell's giftpacks were made as gifts for guests attending the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

The Distell Group has marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela with the creation of a one-off gift pack containing bottles of Van Ryn's 27-year-old brandy and Bain's 15-year-old single grain whisky.

The 2,000 twinpacks containing two 75cl bottles were made as gifts for guests attending the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, given in Johannesburg on Tuesday (17 July) by former US President Barack Obama, a day before what would have been Mandela's 100th birthday.

The Van Ryn's 27-year-old potstill brandy refers to the period of time - 27 years - that Mandela spent in prison before his release in 1990.

The 15-year-old Bain's single grain whisky reflects the passing of 15 years since the launch of the 46664 HIV/Aids awareness and social justice campaign, named after Mandela's prisoner number on Robben Island.

"It's an incredible honour for Distell and two of its award-winning brands to be part of this year's centennial celebrations, paying homage to the memory of Nelson Mandela, his leadership, as well as the unbelievable milestones he achieved during his lifetime," said Dennis Matsane, head of Distell's communications department.