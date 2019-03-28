News

Dispute with Monster Beverage Corp continues as Coca-Cola readies Coke Energy

28 March 2019

The Coca-Cola Co has finally delivered on its threat to launch an energy version of its namesake CSD, as the group waits on the outcome of a disagreement with Monster Beverage Corp.

Coca-Cola Energy will launch first in Hungary and Spain

Targeting consumers aged between 18 and 35, Coca-Cola Energy will launch in Hungary and Spain next month. The roll-out of the first energy version of brand Coke precedes a wider release to other markets over this year and next.

Coca-Cola Energy will be joined by a no-sugar, no-calorie version. Both contain caffeine from naturally-derived sources, guarana extracts, B vitamins and are free from taurine.

"Coca-Cola Energy includes ingredients from naturally-derived sources and a delicious and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola," said Javier Meza, CMO for Coca-Cola's sparkling business. "We kept these two qualities at the heart of how we developed the recipe and are proud to offer it under the Coca-Cola brand, inviting people to try a new and different energy drink that is designed to complement upbeat and busy lives."

Today's announcement comes four months after a dispute was confirmed between the group and Monster Beverage Corp, in which Coca-Cola owns a near-17% holding. Speaking following the release of third-quarter results in November, Monster CEO Rodney Sacks flagged a deal between the pair to "restrict Coca-Cola from competing in the energy drinks category with certain exceptions".

Speaking to just-drinks today, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola said the two companies are still awaiting a settlement of their disagreement. "The Coca-Cola Co filed for arbitration with Monster in October 2018 to help resolve our differences in contract interpretation," the spokesperson said. "While the arbitration is pending, we are moving forward with the launch of Coca-Cola Energy in certain markets. This is in line with our original launch plans, which we shared transparently with Monster and the arbitrators at the initiation of the arbitration.

"Our decision to move forward reflects the commitments we made to our customers and bottlers related to the scheduled launch of this brand, which we intend to honour."

