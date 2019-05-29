DISCUS goes after US spirits supply chain with new partnership programme

Trade association the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) has set up a programme targeting supply chain operators in the country.

The partnership programme was unveiled by DISCUS this week

The membership programme, announced today, provides a platform for engagement to encourage the exchanging of resources and best-practice ideas, DISCUS said. Companies in the supply chain area will be able to "connect with spirits industry leaders to exchange thoughts, resources and expertise, and provide support regarding the critical issues that impact the industry at large".

The concept, which comprises a range of membership options, also provides tracking of both state and federal issues as well as legislative updates.

"Creating this new Partner Membership Programme will further strengthen the spirits industry by expanding our base of spirits advocates while receiving important input and technical expertise," said DISCUS CEO Chris Swonger.

Earlier this month, the trade organisation gave details of the Craft Advisory Council, formed specifically for the country's craft distillers.

