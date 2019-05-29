News

DISCUS goes after US spirits supply chain with new partnership programme

29 May 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

just-drinks speaks to Distill Ventures' CEO

"Too many tuxedos, too much bling" - BrewDog

The just-drinks Analyst returns

Is diversification the future for beer? - Comment

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Remain wary of generational consumer trends

Beam Suntory hands India reins to Neeraj Kumar

Beam Suntory Brazilian distribution moves in-house

Whyte & Mackay Light - NPD

Casamigos, Don Julio both in growth in the US
MORE

Trade association the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) has set up a programme targeting supply chain operators in the country.

The partnership programme was unveiled by DISCUS this week

The partnership programme was unveiled by DISCUS this week

The membership programme, announced today, provides a platform for engagement to encourage the exchanging of resources and best-practice ideas, DISCUS said. Companies in the supply chain area will be able to "connect with spirits industry leaders to exchange thoughts, resources and expertise, and provide support regarding the critical issues that impact the industry at large".

The concept, which comprises a range of membership options, also provides tracking of both state and federal issues as well as legislative updates.

"Creating this new Partner Membership Programme will further strengthen the spirits industry by expanding our base of spirits advocates while receiving important input and technical expertise," said DISCUS CEO Chris Swonger.

Earlier this month, the trade organisation gave details of the Craft Advisory Council, formed specifically for the country's craft distillers.

Click here for details of the programme.

Why the spirits category should look backwards to move forwards - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Spirits

Expert Analysis

Spirits in the United States

Spirits in the United States

Spirits in the United States...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

"No impact" from cannabis legalisation on US spirits sales - study...

Treasury Wine Estates to acquire French supply, production assets, sets sights on boosting brands in China

Treasury Wine Estates to acquire French supply, production assets, sets sights on boosting brands in...

Ten things you need to know about spirits in the US - Focus

Ten things you need to know about spirits in the US - Focus...

Global tariff threat could derail US spirits growth - Distilled Spirits Council

Global tariff threat could derail US spirits growth - Distilled Spirits Council...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?