News

Dingle Distillery's Second Single Pot Still Release - Product Launch

23 November 2018

Share

Font size

Most popular

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

Diageo Performance Trends 2014-2018 - results data

What can the spirits industry learn from Diageo?

Spirits marketing losing sight of the spirit?

Virtual reality is like cannabis - Pernod CEO

Diageo lines up Tanqueray campaign

William Grant & Sons readies 1.75l Hendrick's Gin

The Macallan makes global ad debut for Edrington
MORE

Dingle Distillery's Second Single Pot Still Release

Dingle Distillerys Second Single Pot Still Release

Dingle Distillery's Second Single Pot Still Release

Category - Irish whiskey, 46.5% abv

Available - From 26 November

Location - Global

Price - RRP EUR90 (US$102) per 70cl bottle

Irish distiller Dingle has added a second single pot still whiskey to its line-up. The Second Single Pot Still Release is limited to 2,900 bottles, with 2,300 allocated to the domestic market and the remaining 600 for distribution worldwide.  The new expression is the fifth small release whiskey to emerge from the distillery since it opened in 2012.

"November 2017 marked a momentous occasion for us as we became the first distillery outside of Middleton to release a single pot still whiskey," said Elliot Hughes, partner at The Dingle Distillery. "Our first single pot still sold out within a matter of days, creating much anticipation for our second."

The distillery's next small batch release is scheduled for March 2019. It will be the Dingle Distillery Single Malt Whiskey Batch No.4.

Why spirits marketing risks losing sight of the actual spirit - Comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Related Content

The Chapel Gate Irish Whiskey Co's JJ Corry The Gael - Product Launch

The Chapel Gate Irish Whiskey Co's JJ Corry The Gael - Product Launch...

Free Craigellachie 51 YO, Bacardi's single malts strategy and a tough stance on age statements - Interview - Bacardi's global brand director for malts, Ian Taylor

Free Craigellachie 51 YO, Bacardi's single malts strategy and a tough stance on age statements - Int...

Treasury Wine Estates to launch Penfolds baijiu wine, Champagne in new multi-country strategy

Treasury Wine Estates to launch Penfolds baijiu wine, Champagne in new multi-country strategy...

Loch Lomond's Glen Scotia Campbeltown 1832 - Product Launch

Loch Lomond's Glen Scotia Campbeltown 1832 - Product Launch...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?