Dingle Distillery's Second Single Pot Still Release - Product Launch

Dingle Distillery's Second Single Pot Still Release

Dingle Distillery's Second Single Pot Still Release

Category - Irish whiskey, 46.5% abv

Available - From 26 November

Location - Global

Price - RRP EUR90 (US$102) per 70cl bottle

Irish distiller Dingle has added a second single pot still whiskey to its line-up. The Second Single Pot Still Release is limited to 2,900 bottles, with 2,300 allocated to the domestic market and the remaining 600 for distribution worldwide. The new expression is the fifth small release whiskey to emerge from the distillery since it opened in 2012.

"November 2017 marked a momentous occasion for us as we became the first distillery outside of Middleton to release a single pot still whiskey," said Elliot Hughes, partner at The Dingle Distillery. "Our first single pot still sold out within a matter of days, creating much anticipation for our second."

The distillery's next small batch release is scheduled for March 2019. It will be the Dingle Distillery Single Malt Whiskey Batch No.4.

Why spirits marketing risks losing sight of the actual spirit - Comment