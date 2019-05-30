News

Diageo’s Tanqueray Gin & Tonic and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla & Tonic - Product Launch

30 May 2019

Diageo's Tanqueray Gin & Tonic and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla & Tonic

The Tanqueray RTD pack is based on the bottle design of its parent gin brand

The Tanqueray RTD pack is based on the bottle design of its parent gin brand

Category - Spirits, RTD, gin-based, both 6.5% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The UK, off-premise, in Waitrose stores and online through Ocado and Amazon

Price - SRP of GBP3 (US$3.80) per 27.5cl bottles or GBP10 per 4 x 27.5cl packs

Diageo has released details of two gin-based RTDs from its Tanqueray London Dry Gin brand. Available in the UK off-premise channel from this week, Tanqueray Gin & Tonic and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla & Tonic are both available in bottles shaped like the Tanqueray 70cl glass bottle.

The pair contain different expressions of Tanqueray mixed with "premium crafted tonic" to create two "bar-quality" RTDs.

Rich Larkin, head of Diageo Reserve GB, said: "As we step into the summer season, we're confident that the Tanqueray & Tonic premixes will be the perfect addition to shopping baskets for occasions across the off-trade – including at home, picnics, barbecues, garden parties, and festivals."

Four-packs of 27.5cl serves will be available from Ocado and Amazon, while the two online retailers will be joined by Waitrose to offer single-serve bottles.

Earlier this month, Diageo added to its gin portfolio, launching "super-premium" Italian brand Villa Ascenti in around 14 European markets. Villa Ascenti joins Tanqueray in Diageo's Reserve spirits division.

Has the gin ship already sailed? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: Diageo, Tanqueray

