Diageo’s Tanqueray Gin & Tonic and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla & Tonic - Product Launch

Diageo's Tanqueray Gin & Tonic and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla & Tonic

The Tanqueray RTD pack is based on the bottle design of its parent gin brand

Category - Spirits, RTD, gin-based, both 6.5% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The UK, off-premise, in Waitrose stores and online through Ocado and Amazon

Price - SRP of GBP3 (US$3.80) per 27.5cl bottles or GBP10 per 4 x 27.5cl packs

Diageo has released details of two gin-based RTDs from its Tanqueray London Dry Gin brand. Available in the UK off-premise channel from this week, Tanqueray Gin & Tonic and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla & Tonic are both available in bottles shaped like the Tanqueray 70cl glass bottle.

The pair contain different expressions of Tanqueray mixed with "premium crafted tonic" to create two "bar-quality" RTDs.

Rich Larkin, head of Diageo Reserve GB, said: "As we step into the summer season, we're confident that the Tanqueray & Tonic premixes will be the perfect addition to shopping baskets for occasions across the off-trade – including at home, picnics, barbecues, garden parties, and festivals."

Four-packs of 27.5cl serves will be available from Ocado and Amazon, while the two online retailers will be joined by Waitrose to offer single-serve bottles.

Earlier this month, Diageo added to its gin portfolio, launching "super-premium" Italian brand Villa Ascenti in around 14 European markets. Villa Ascenti joins Tanqueray in Diageo's Reserve spirits division.

