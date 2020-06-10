News

Diageo's Haig Club RTD range - Product Launch

10 June 2020

Diageo's Haig Club RTD

Diageo's new RTD, Haig Club, comes in two flavours including cola

Diageo's new RTD, Haig Club, comes in two flavours including cola

Category - Spirits, Scotch whisky-based ready-to-drink, 5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The UK, off-premise, initially available from Tesco stores

Price - SRP of GBP2 (US$2.55) per 33cl can

Diageo has thrown its Haig Club Scotch whisky brand into the RTD category.

A two-strong pre-mixed range will go on sale in the UK under the Haig brand, which is supported through a partnership with former footballer David Beckham. Announcing the launch today, Diageo said the RTD - which comes in Root Ginger Ale & Lime and Crafted Cola flavours - contains Haig Club Clubman liquid.

The launch makes Haig Club the latest spirits brand to enter the RTD category as the rise of hard seltzers in the US has led to a revival of RTDs, with many new launches copying the lower-calorie, zero sugar trend of alcoholic sparkling waters. The new Haig Club RTD has a higher-sugar profile than seltzers, containing 6g of sugar per 10cl.

DJ Hageman, Haig Club's global brand director, said: "In summer, it's all about refreshing-tasting, accessible drinks that can be enjoyed both inside and outside, so we're excited to add our new innovative range of RTD cans to the Scotch whisky family."

Earlier this month, Brown-Forman announced a line of RTD cocktails under the Jack Daniel's brand, including a hard seltzer. Last month, Pernod Ricard launched two Absolut sparkling RTDs in the US - a range of vodka sodas and a line of canned cocktails.

Why post-COVID spirits consumers will be 'living in the moment' - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: Absolut, Brown-Forman, Diageo, Pernod Ricard

