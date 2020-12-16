News

Diageo trials cocktail Scotch whisky Johnnie Blonde

16 December 2020

Diageo has test-launched a Johnnie Walker extension with a "fruity" taste profile, designed to muscle the blended Scotch whisky brand onto cocktail menus.

Diageo said Johnnie Blonde is made with "bright wheat and fruity malt whiskies"

Johnnie Blonde will roll out on a pilot basis in selected cities around the world including Monterrey in Mexico, Thai capital Bangkok, Bulgarian capital Sofia and Houston in the US, Diageo said today. The expression is made with "bright wheat and fruity malt whiskies", the company added, without giving further details.

Diageo said the launch targets new trends in spirits for longer drinks and earlier socialising in more relaxed spaces.

"Johnnie Blonde is made for this occasion, as the perfect base for long serves," the company said. "It is the culmination of a new way of thinking about crafting Scotch - a whisky made for mixing."

According to the group, Johnnie Blonde has "sweeter, smoother flavours that work perfectly when mixed with lemonade, cola or ginger".

As well as selected global cities, Johnnie Blonde will launch across Germany through a number of partners.

Diageo has made previous attempts to market Johnnie Walker as a cocktail base. In July last year, the company kicked off a global drive for the whisky highball that included investment behind Johnnie Walker signature serves. Johnnie Blonde, however, is launching as home cocktail mixing appears to be on the increase because of the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered the on-premise in some markets, forcing Scotch distillers to switch focus to new consumption occasions outside of a neat or on-the-rocks serves.

Last month, for example, Pernod Ricard launched a global ad for The Glenlivet that highlighted new expressions, such as the rum-cask-matured The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve, that is more suited to cocktails.

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: Diageo, Johnnie Walker, Pernod Ricard, The Glenlivet

