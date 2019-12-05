News

Diageo to fuel on-tap cocktail trend with Tipplesworth acquisition

5 December 2019

Diageo has bought a UK draught cocktail producer, targeting trends for mixed drinks in high-footfall venues.

Diageos new acquisition, Tipplesworth, makes pre-mix cocktail syrups

Tipplesworth owns a range of pre-mix cocktail syrups that can be used with draught systems to serve drinks "consistently, at speed and at scale", Diageo said this week. Tipplesworth's Espresso Martini and Passion Fruit Martini cocktails are available on tap in about 100 outlets across the UK.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Melissa Wisdom, commercial director for Diageo's UK on-premise, said: "The acquisition of Tipplesworth brings another great innovation into our portfolio. The increasing popularity of cocktails in Great Britain is one of the trends driving spirits growth and this acquisition means we can now bring great quality 'on tap' cocktails to consumers in the on-trade across the country."

As part of the deal, Tipplesworth founder and mixologist Frankie Snobel will join the Diageo GB team.

Forgot your password?