Diageo teams with Big Sean for Don Julio New Year's Eve competition

Diageo has lined up a New Year's Eve-themed activation for its Don Julio Tequila brand in the US, fronted by rapper Big Sean.

Diageo's Don Julio Tequila brand will run the competition, featuring Big Sean, until midnight on Christmas Eve

The campaign, entitled 'Ring in 2021 Like a Don', encourages consumers to sign up through the Don Julio website for the chance to win prizes including a dedicated concierge for dinner on New Year's Eve and breakfast on New Year's Day a US$1,500 gift card for "at-home bottle service" and a personalised countdown message from American rapper Big Sean. The competition is open to LDA+ consumers in nine US cities including Los Angeles, New York and Detroit.

The company is also offering two Don Julio at-home packages across the country through Cocktail Courier - the Don Julio NYE VVIP Party Kit, which is limited to 20, for $2,021 and a custom-cocktail and glassware Don Julio NYE Curated Cocktail Kit for $129.99.

Big Sean has also partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev this year, with an image of the rapper appearing on cans of Budweiser in his home town of Detroit.

Spirits peer Pernod Ricard has also focused on New Year's Eve in its marketing for Absolut. The brand will front a live stream party that will be available worldwide, starting at just before midnight, Melbourne-time.

How to tailor your spirits marketing to the consumer of today - and tomorrow - click here for a just-drinks comment