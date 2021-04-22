Diageo sends 'Postcards from Oban' in online single malt Scotch campaign - video

Diageo is lining up an online activation for its Oban single malt Scotch whisky, highlighting the brand's distillery and namesake home-town to US consumers.

'Postcards from Oban' will run on the brand's Instagram account and centres around a "docuseries" featuring the distillery's seven employees as well as the town of Oban itself. Also included in the campaign is the chance for four consumers to visit the facility on an all-expenses-paid trip, "when international travel is once again possible".

The push has been launched to coincide with 'Scottish American Heritage Month', which is running throughout April in the US.

Financial details behind the campaign were not disclosed by Diageo, for whom Scotch whisky accounts for around 23% of group sales.

One of Oban's single malt expressions, Oban Bay Reserve, featured in Diageo's eight-strong Game of Thrones-themed series of Scotch bottlings two years ago.

