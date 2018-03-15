Belsazar co-founders Sebastian Brack, left, and Max Wagner

Diageo has bought Berlin vermouth-maker Belsazar in the spirits giant's first acquisition from its Distill Ventures incubator programme.

Belsazar was founded in 2013 and joined the Distill Ventures portfolio a year later. The incubator programme funnels seed cash to its start-up companies and operational advice from Diageo experts.

At on-premise exhibition Bar Convent Berlin in 2015, Belsazar Vermouth's co-founder Max Wagner revealed his company was one of a group of four to first join Distill, however most of the programme's inductees prefer to keep Diageo's involvement under wraps. Only three other companies in the programme have come forward - non-alcoholic spirit producer Seedlip, Australian whiskey maker Starward and Stauning Whiskey, from Denmark.

Wagner and fellow co-founder Sebastian Brack will remain at Belsazar, Diageo said, with the brand moving into the Diageo Reserve portfolio. Financial details behind the acquisition have not been disclosed.

"Our ambition right from the beginning in 2013 has been to share our aperitif with as many people as possible and we're excited that this next step will help bring the spirit of Berlin to new consumers," Wagner said.

Today, Diageo said Belsazar gives Diageo an opportunity to strengthen its participation in the aperitif occasion and expand the brand across Europe. "As consumers shift towards more casual occasions, demand for lower abv cocktails and long drinks are increasing and Belsazar fits this occasion perfectly," Diageo said.

Belsazar's key markets are Germany and the UK. In Germany, it is available in more 750 on-trade outlets. In the UK, it is available in a number of on-premise locations including Soho House, Hakkasan and Chiltern Firehouse.

The Belsazar Vermouth range was launched in 2014. The expressions are produced in Germany from a blend of six wines and up to 20 spices, herbs, peels and blossoms.