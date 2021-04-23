News

Diageo expands Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer US footprint

23 April 2021

Diageo has enlarged the US reach of the latest flavour extension of its Guinness brand.

Diageo is rolling out its Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer nationwide

Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer, which debuted in the market last month, is now being rolled out nationwide. The beer is available at an SRP of US$9.99 per 45cl-can four-pack.

The coffee-flavoured stout will be brewed at the brand's flagship Dublin facility, as well as in the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diageo also confirmed that Nitro Cold Brew Coffee will roll out to international markets within the next 12-18 months.

"Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer is a welcome addition to the Guinness family, and the response so far has been incredible," said Guinness brand director, Nikhil Shah. "Now that it's officially iced coffee season, we're excited to give consumers a coffee-forward beer to enjoy during their spring and summertime occasions".

In figures released earlier this year, Diageo retained its position at number six in the Brewers Association's US 'Top 50 Brewers' list for 2020, despite Guinness posting an 18% sales slide in the country during the six months to the end of December.

Why craft beer is exploring the value market - very carefully - click here for a just-drinks comment

